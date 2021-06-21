Tenn. man, 9-month-old daughter killed in Alabama multi-vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials have confirmed that two of those killed in the Interstate 65 multi-vehicle crash in Alabama this weekend were from Tennessee. Cody Fox, 29, and his 9-month-old daughter were among the 10 killed in the crash.

Fox worked for the Marion County Emergency Management Agency here in Tennessee.

The crash occurred Saturday about 35 miles south of Montgomery.

Severe storms that hit the southeast over the weekend are believed to have played a part in the fatal crash, which involved at least 17 vehicles. The vehicles involved likely hydroplaned, Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said.

Of the 10 killed, nine were children.

