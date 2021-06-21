Advertisement

Tenn. man, 9-month-old daughter killed in Alabama multi-vehicle crash

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near Greenville on June 19, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials have confirmed that two of those killed in the Interstate 65 multi-vehicle crash in Alabama this weekend were from Tennessee. Cody Fox, 29, and his 9-month-old daughter were among the 10 killed in the crash.

Fox worked for the Marion County Emergency Management Agency here in Tennessee.

The crash occurred Saturday about 35 miles south of Montgomery.

Severe storms that hit the southeast over the weekend are believed to have played a part in the fatal crash, which involved at least 17 vehicles. The vehicles involved likely hydroplaned, Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said.

Of the 10 killed, nine were children.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

