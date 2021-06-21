Tennessee providing electronic updates on inmate status

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is now participating in a service that provides the public with criminal case information and custody status of inmates.

The service is called Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE. It will be used in conjunction with TDOC’s current victim notification system. That provides written notice of offender’s location, transfer, sentence expiration, release and parole hearings.

The VINE system will allow crime victims to have more control over the type of notifications they receive and choose the method by which they are notified. Anyone wishing to receive updates can do so at VINELink.com.

