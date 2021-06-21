Advertisement

Tennessee providing electronic updates on inmate status

The system provides written notice of offender’s location, transfer, sentence expiration, release and parole hearings
According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, the state spends about $75 million on inmate health care.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is now participating in a service that provides the public with criminal case information and custody status of inmates.

The service is called Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE. It will be used in conjunction with TDOC’s current victim notification system. That provides written notice of offender’s location, transfer, sentence expiration, release and parole hearings.

The VINE system will allow crime victims to have more control over the type of notifications they receive and choose the method by which they are notified. Anyone wishing to receive updates can do so at VINELink.com.

