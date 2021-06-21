Advertisement

US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms approached another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.

The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But now, as the outbreak loosens its grip, it has fallen down the list of the biggest killers.

CDC data suggests that more Americans are dying every day from accidents, chronic lower respiratory diseases, strokes or Alzheimer’s disease than from COVID-19.

The U.S. death toll stands at more than 600,000, while the worldwide count is close to 3.9 million, though the real figures in both cases are believed to markedly higher.

About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine. But U.S. demand for shots has slumped, to the disappointment of public health experts.

New cases are running at about 11,400 a day on average, down from over a quarter-million per day in early January. Average deaths per day are down to about 293, according to Johns Hopkins University, after topping out at over 3,400 in mid-January.

In New York, which suffered mightily in the spring of 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Monday that the state had 10 new deaths. At the height of the outbreak in the state, nearly 800 people a day were dying from the coronavirus.

Some states are faring worse than others. Missouri leads the nation in per-capita COVID-19 cases and is fourth behind California, Florida and Texas in the number of new cases per day over the past week despite its significantly smaller population.

Meanwhile, because of regulatory hurdles and other factors, President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of his commitment to share 80 million vaccine doses with the rest of the world by the end of June, officials said Monday.

___

Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Sevierville police locate mom of non-verbal children found wandering alone
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Rex Dale Lewis, 59, was arrested at the home and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping...
East Tenn. man arrested on Kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
Vehicle fire on Strawberry Plains Pike
Strawberry Plains Pike crash sends one to hospital

Latest News

An Englishman with enlarged kidneys is about to have major surgery to remove them.
Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal
According to police, Kaylee Nicole Jones was last seen leaving 1531 Dick Lonas Road on foot on...
Missing Knoxville 14-year-old found safe
Lil Baby performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on Saturday, June...
Rapper Lil Baby to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena
The “Ballinteers” team will be coached by VFL Ron Slay.
Team of Tenn. alums to compete in basketball tournament
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea