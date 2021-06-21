UT fans down but not out after CWS opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last Sunday Tennessee players crossed home plate 15 times in a 15-6 win over LSU to propel them to the College World Series, but Virginia though and pitcher Andrew Abbott absolutely terrific.

The Vols fall in their College World Series opener by a score of 6-0. Tennessee now falls into the loser’s bracket, and will play on Tuesday at 2pm.

Yes, the Vols are down, but their fans believe they’re not out. “We’ve got a lot of walk-offs this year and I can’t tell you how many times we’ve scored more than six runs in an inning this year,” said one fan.

As for the loss to the Cavaliers another Vol diehard said, " I saw a lot of missed opportunities, we just left a lot of runners on base, but the good news is there’s always next game. It’s double-elimination so we just have to bring the fight next time.”

The next time is Tuesday afternoon at 2pm against powerhouse Texas after the Longhorns were upset by Mississippi State Sunday night by a score of 2-to-1.

