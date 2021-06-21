Advertisement

UT fans down but not out after CWS opener

Vol fans still optimistic following watch party at Lindsey Nelson Stadium
By Rick Russo
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last Sunday Tennessee players crossed home plate 15 times in a 15-6 win over LSU to propel them to the College World Series, but Virginia though and pitcher Andrew Abbott absolutely terrific.

The Vols fall in their College World Series opener by a score of 6-0. Tennessee now falls into the loser’s bracket, and will play on Tuesday at 2pm.

Yes, the Vols are down, but their fans believe they’re not out. “We’ve got a lot of walk-offs this year and I can’t tell you how many times we’ve scored more than six runs in an inning this year,” said one fan.

As for the loss to the Cavaliers another Vol diehard said, " I saw a lot of missed opportunities, we just left a lot of runners on base, but the good news is there’s always next game. It’s double-elimination so we just have to bring the fight next time.”

The next time is Tuesday afternoon at 2pm against powerhouse Texas after the Longhorns were upset by Mississippi State Sunday night by a score of 2-to-1.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Sevierville police locate mom of non-verbal children found wandering alone
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Rex Dale Lewis, 59, was arrested at the home and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping...
East Tenn. man arrested on Kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Vehicle fire on Strawberry Plains Pike
Strawberry Plains Pike crash sends one to hospital

Latest News

Family at Lindsey Nelson Stadium CWS watch party
College World Series Watch party
Vitello post Virginia
Vitello post Virginia
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Hawkins Co. community speaks amid search for Summer Wells
Rex Dale Lewis, 59, was arrested at the home and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping...
East Tenn. man arrested on Kidnapping, aggravated assault charges