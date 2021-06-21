Advertisement

VFL Jordan Bowden to host youth basketball camp at former high school

Jordan Bowden will host the youth camp at Carter High School on July 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Jordan Bowden
Jordan Bowden(University of Tennessee Athletics)
By WVLT Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Jordan Bowden will return to his former high school to host a youth basketball camp.

The former Carter High School and University of Tennessee standout who now plays for Long Island in the NBA’s G-League will host the youth camp at Carter High School on July 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The camp, sponsored by TRL Sports Group, is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 15. Registration for participation in the camp is $35 and includes food, drinks and a shirt.

Individuals interested in the event can register online.

