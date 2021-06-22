Advertisement

Board approves tuition hikes for Tennessee colleges

By Associated Press
Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s Board of Regents says it has approved a tuition increase for the state’s community colleges and technology colleges.

The board that oversees Tennessee’s 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology approved tuition, fees and preliminary budgets for the 2021-2022 academic year at a meeting Friday.

The board says the tuition increase is the first in two years. It amounts to $24 per trimester at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology and $42 per semester at community colleges for students taking full course loads.

The board says mandatory fees will not increase at the states’ technology colleges.

