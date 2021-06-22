Advertisement

Body found floating in Greeneville creek

Police say the body was found in the area of the creek behind 103 Leming Street, in Greeneville
(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in Richland Creek.

Police were called to Richland Creek behind 103 Leming Street around 6 p.m. on June 16.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of a man in the creek. Officials identified the body as that of 36-year-old Earl Taylor, of Rogersville.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Tonie Hammonds, 58
East Tenn. man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap boy from yard
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 640
Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 640 causes lane closures
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

Jill Biden
First lady to visit Nashville, encourage vaccinations
The board says the tuition increase is the first in two years.
Board approves tuition hikes for Tennessee colleges
UTPD
Tennessee football players face marijuana charges following traffic stop
Downpours this morning continue the First Alert.
More rain continues the First Alert this morning