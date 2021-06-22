Body found floating in Greeneville creek

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in Richland Creek.

Police were called to Richland Creek behind 103 Leming Street around 6 p.m. on June 16.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of a man in the creek. Officials identified the body as that of 36-year-old Earl Taylor, of Rogersville.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected at this time.

