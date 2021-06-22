Clint Black to headline Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music icon Clint Black will headline the 30th annual Patriot Festival on July 3rd in Pigeon Forge.

The Patriot Festival will begin at 4 p.m. with various food vendors, the annual veteran’s tribute and a performance by the Brad Hudson Band. Clint Black will take the stage at 8 p.m. followed by the annual fireworks show.

“Patriot Festival provides an occasion to celebrate our nation’s independence and, this year, a bit of personal independence as we see outdoor concerts return,” said Leon Downey, executive director of the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism. “Pigeon Forge is pleased to present Clint Black and this spectacular lineup of free entertainment for our community and visitors.”

The event is free to attend and proceeds from food purchases at local vendors will help support Sevier County charities.

“Buy something to eat or drink and you’re supporting a great local charity. So like I say we urge people to take advantage of the trolley and no coolers, pop-ups or oversize tents on the field,” said Butch Helton with the city of Pigeon Forge.

Parking for the event will not be allowed at Patriot Park, but a free parking lot and trolley service will be available from the Teaster Lane lot. Guests are advised to begin parking on the lower lot and then move to the new upper lot at Jake Thomas Road. A free shuttle will operate every 20 minutes between the lot and the festival site.

“I would advise people to park at the lower lot, as long as that’s possible. Once that lot becomes full the shuttle will go to both lots,” said Helton.

Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show. Umbrellas, tents and coolers will not be allowed.

