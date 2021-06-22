Community, Aubrey’s presents law enforcement personnel with $100 gift cards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The neighborhood of WindRiver partnered with Aubrey’s Restaurant to offer 90 members of law enforcement $100 gift cards Tuesday.

The group provided the gift cards to members of the Lenoir City Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon County E-911 Dispatchers as a thank you for the services they provide, Lenior City officials said in a release.

“We wanted to provide a tangible gift of appreciation to each of these groups by presenting them with a gift card to a quality local restaurant. We reached out to Aubrey’s and they agreed to partner with us on the project,” said Bob Leko, who helped coordinate the project.

The generosity of the community touched Steve Morrell, who partnered with Leko to organize the effort.

“Bob and I were blown away by the level of participation and the generosity of the neighbors who responded to the idea. It really reflects well on the values of the people in this area,” said Morrell.

The effort raised $9,000 to provide the gift cards.

