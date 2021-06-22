Advertisement

Constable saves kitten thrown into freeway

The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office rescued a kitten thrown onto the highway Tuesday.

Constables quickly responded to North Sam Houston Parkway in Texas after receiving a call that a driver threw a kitten onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Lieutenant Dimitrios Fragkias found the feline on the road and brought it to safety.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” the Constable’s Office posted on Facebook.

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

