Cooler trend continues but not for long

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking warmer temperatures in the 8-day forecast
Sunny and cool Wednesday
Sunny and cool Wednesday
By Paige Noël
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking a little bit cooler over the next few days, but the heat and humidity are in that 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Are you loving the cooler temperatures? Tonight will feel awesome. You’ll be waking up to temperatures in the mid-50s! That lower humidity might make it feel a little chilly out there.

Cooler temperatures tonight
Cooler temperatures tonight

Highs will get into the lower 80s on Wednesday with lots of sunshine! It’ll still feel comfortable out there with the lower humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday and Friday are back to seasonable highs, in the upper 80s. Spotty rain and storms can develop Friday, mainly in the mountains, as the humidity is climbing again.

This weekend, we’ll be in the mid-80s, with scattered storms. We’re looking at storms to develop, so the best coverage is during the heat of the day of the afternoon to evening hours. The best chance for rain might be Sunday into Monday with showers continuing on and off into the new week.

Watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner

