Crews share why they won’t give up in search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It has been a week since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing in Hawkins County.

Search crews have worked day and night to search the rough terrain in hopes of locating the missing child. Crews have searched 2,400 acres of land since Summer was reported missing.

At this time 77 agencies spanning across multiple states including Ohio, Alabama, Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina are assisting in the search.

Coty Reece, with the Church Hill Rescue Squad, is among the many who have volunteered their time to search for Summer.

Reece said a lot of the fields crews are searching are overgrown and people don’t know where they are stepping.

Despite the extreme heat and rough terrain, Reece said giving up is not an option.

“I keep coming back because I have a 4-year-old daughter and she is exactly the same size, blonde hair,” Reece said. “I can’t stop thinking, ‘what if this was her?’ I would want people to keep coming back.”

