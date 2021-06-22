Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace 'actor' or 'actress' with 'performer' at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

