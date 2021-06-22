Father accused of killing 7-week-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged following the death of his 7-week-old daughter.

Del’Shawn Banks, 23, was taken into custody on Monday evening, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.

Ruoff said the case started in the 3000 block of Poplar Level Road at 7:15 p.m. on June 17.

Banks was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder-domestic violence.

