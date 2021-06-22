First lady to visit Nashville, encourage vaccinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - First lady Jill Biden will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, as part of a national effort to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden on Tuesday will attend a pop-up vaccination site with signer-songwriter Brad Paisley at Ole Smoky Distillery in Nashville in the evening. President Joe Biden’s administration has been touring the country to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, as well as mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.

Currently, about 41% of Tennesseans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and only 34.4% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.

The state has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Only five other states have lower vaccination rates.

