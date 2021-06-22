Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested in Los Angeles after police say they saw a submachine gun in his car.

LAPD spokesman Tony Im says Clark was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown Sunday night and officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He was released on $35,000 bond Monday.

His lawyer says the gun belonged to a bodyguard.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Tonie Hammonds, 58
East Tenn. man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap boy from yard
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville motorcyclist struck by carjacking suspect dies from injuries

Latest News

A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver...
Coffee lowers risk of chronic liver disease, study says
In this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Kim’s sister slams US, dismisses chance for talks to resume
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal
Storms and Heavy Rain tonight through Tuesday AM
First Alert in effect for early morning downpours