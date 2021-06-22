Knoxville area Girl Scouts receive highest honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced the 2021 Gold Award recipients in East Tennessee Tuesday, and 10 Knoxville-area Girl Scouts made the cut.

The Girl Scout’s highest honor, now called the Girl Scout Gold Award, has been awarded since 1916 to thousands of Girl Scouts. Scouts earn it by demonstrating “extraordinary leadership and making sustainable change in their communities,” according to Girl Scout officials. They say that only 6 percent of all eligible scouts receive the Gold Award.

“Our communities have been positively impacted by the vision, leadership and dedication of each of our Gold Award girls,” said CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians Lynne Fugate. “This high honor required hours of hard work and the leadership skills that they have been developing during their years as a Girl Scout.”

The following Girl Scout Gold Award recipients are from the Knoxville area:

Janda Atchley of Knoxville built a pollinator garden at Farragut High School

Caroline Brown of Knoxville created the Kids Cove Bee Awareness exhibit at Zoo Knoxville

Kathryn Bush of Knoxville organized an at-home summer camp for young children

Maggie Clark of Knoxville helped improve the safety and accessibility of the Ijams Discovery Trail

Eva Counts of Maryville installed a computer room at an East Knoxville non-profit facility

Abby Cowan of Maryville helped improve a local elementary school with new shelving and materials

Claire Gibson of Oak Ridge created access to healthy, local and sustainable food for children

Miranda Sanders of Sevierville also made a pollinator garden

Eva Tolliver of Mascot repaired the track at her high school

Olivia Wilkerson built and stocked a library for elementary school children

Most Girl Scouts spend up to two years on Girl Scout Gold Award projects because they require 80 hours of work, officials said.

