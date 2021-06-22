Advertisement

Knoxville area Girl Scouts receive highest honor

Most Girl Scouts spend up to two years on Girl Scout Gold Award projects because they require 80 hours of work, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced the 2021 Gold Award recipients in East Tennessee Tuesday, and 10 Knoxville-area Girl Scouts made the cut.

The Girl Scout’s highest honor, now called the Girl Scout Gold Award, has been awarded since 1916 to thousands of Girl Scouts. Scouts earn it by demonstrating “extraordinary leadership and making sustainable change in their communities,” according to Girl Scout officials. They say that only 6 percent of all eligible scouts receive the Gold Award.

“Our communities have been positively impacted by the vision, leadership and dedication of each of our Gold Award girls,” said CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians Lynne Fugate. “This high honor required hours of hard work and the leadership skills that they have been developing during their years as a Girl Scout.”

The following Girl Scout Gold Award recipients are from the Knoxville area:

  • Janda Atchley of Knoxville built a pollinator garden at Farragut High School
  • Caroline Brown of Knoxville created the Kids Cove Bee Awareness exhibit at Zoo Knoxville
  • Kathryn Bush of Knoxville organized an at-home summer camp for young children
  • Maggie Clark of Knoxville helped improve the safety and accessibility of the Ijams Discovery Trail
  • Eva Counts of Maryville installed a computer room at an East Knoxville non-profit facility
  • Abby Cowan of Maryville helped improve a local elementary school with new shelving and materials
  • Claire Gibson of Oak Ridge created access to healthy, local and sustainable food for children
  • Miranda Sanders of Sevierville also made a pollinator garden
  • Eva Tolliver of Mascot repaired the track at her high school
  • Olivia Wilkerson built and stocked a library for elementary school children

