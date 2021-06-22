Knoxville Police searching for missing man last seen in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to KPD, Jomma Saleh, 29, was last seen at the Days Inn on Asheville Highway on May 28.

Saleh is around 6′0 and 245 lbs, police said. Saleh was last seen wearing khaki shorts & a blue shirt.

Police ask people to call 9-1-1 if they see him or 865-215-6813 with info on his whereabouts.

Help us locate missing Jomma Saleh, 29. Jomma was last seen at the Days Inn on Asheville Highway in the early hours of May 28. Jomma, around 6'0 and 245lbs, was last seen wearing khaki shorts & a blue shirt. Call 9-1-1 if you see him or 865-215-6813 with info on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/shKjSSkIFU — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.