Advertisement

Knoxville Police searching for missing man last seen in May

Saleh is around 6′0 and 245 lbs, police said. Saleh was last seen wearing khaki shorts & a blue shirt.
Jomma Saleh, 29
Jomma Saleh, 29(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to KPD, Jomma Saleh, 29, was last seen at the Days Inn on Asheville Highway on May 28.

Saleh is around 6′0 and 245 lbs, police said. Saleh was last seen wearing khaki shorts & a blue shirt.

Police ask people to call 9-1-1 if they see him or 865-215-6813 with info on his whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Tonie Hammonds, 58
East Tenn. man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap boy from yard
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 640
Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 640 causes lane closures
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

This photos give you an idea of the difficult terrain teams are dealing with during the search...
Crews share why they won’t give up in search for Summer Wells
Crews share why they won’t give up in search for Summer Wells
Crews share why they won’t give up in search for Summer Wells
Rollercoaster thrill ride
Pigeon Forge coaster lets riders control the throttle
Officials said the logistics section will reevaluate the supplies Monday evening following the...
Donations for Summer Wells search crews paused due to ‘overwhelming support’