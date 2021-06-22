Advertisement

Live music returns to Knoxville Visitor’s Center

The Blue Plate Special will return to Visit Knoxville and Barley’s June 23 and 24.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Live music will return to the Visit Knoxville visitor’s center in the form of vocalist Brian Clay June 23, spokespersons said in a release. The Blue Plate Special, sponsored by Barley’s and Visit Knoxville and hosted by WDVX, will kick off at the visitor’s center on June 23 then continue at Barley’s June 24.

The event at Barley’s will feature Todd Steed and The Suns of Phere at the Old City restaurant.

“We are so excited to get real live music and people back into the Visitor’s Center and Barley’s! It’s been so long and we know the musicians have missed having an audience and we are so glad that we can give them that with the Blue Plate Special again,” states Tony Lawson, General Manager of the WDVX radio station.

Later in the summer, more artists will be featured, such as Grace Pettis, EmiSunshine, The Young Fables, Aaron Burchett and more, the release says.

Those who want to learn more can visit www.wdvx.com.

