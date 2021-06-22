LIVE THREAD: Must win for Vols vs. Texas at CWS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 2 Tennessee dropped its College World Series opener Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park, falling to No. 8 Virginia, 6-0. Texas, meanwhile, lost it’s CWS opener to Miss. State. Now these two Universities, both nicknamed UT, are battling to see which school advances on in the “Greatest Show on Dirt.”

The Vols have had their backs to the wall before, in fact, when asked about this predicament head coach tony Vitello said, “Our brand name is to bounce back and to answer. They’re built for this.”

ELIMINATION GAME | Tennessee vs. Texas

1ST INNING

Three up and three down for both starting pitchers in the 1st inning. Texas’ Tristan Stevens looked sharp as did Tennessee’s Blake Tidwell. By the way, the guys on the field today playing in from of a soon to be NFL hall of Famer with VFL great Peyton manning in attendance at TD Ameritrade Park.

2ND INNING

The Vols finally get on the board at these College World Series in the top of the 2nd. Drew Giilbert, who had single comes around to score on a knock to left field by Jordan Beck. Luc Lipcius, who had walked, would come in to score from third on a slow roller to first by Pete Derkay. Vols take a 2-0 lead heading to the bottom of the 2nd.

