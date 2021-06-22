More rain continues the First Alert this morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert continues Tuesday morning, with more rain and some storms from the cold front that also brought us some stronger to severe storms Monday. Cooler air slides in this afternoon, and then the 8-day forecast gradually warms back up with some storms ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Ponding and high water the main concerns through this morning. (WVLT)

A few stronger storms are possible this morning, but heavy rain is the main concern. Lows drop to around 68 degrees. The rainfall continues through the Tuesday morning commute, adding up to half an inch to 1 inch of total rainfall, and isolated higher amounts. This can lead to standing water on the roads early, and then wrap up the WVLT First Alert around 9 AM.

Tuesday is cooler and calms down quite a bit. The afternoon is partly cloudy, with a high around 77 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a cool breeze, and a low of 55 degrees. It’s a brief break with a cooler, refreshing morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday rebounds a bit to 83 degrees with sunshine.

Thursday and Friday are back to seasonable highs, in the upper 80s. Spotty rain and storms can develop Friday, mainly in the mountains, as the humidity is climbing again.

This weekend, we’ll be in the mid-80s, with scattered storms. We’re looking at storms to develop, so the best coverage is during the heat of the day of the afternoon to evening hours.

Watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.