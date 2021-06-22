Advertisement

Pigeon Forge coaster lets riders control the throttle

Rowdy Bear Adventure Park has a power coaster that lets the rider be in charge of the speed
By Erica Lunsford
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rowdy Bear Adventure Park has a new power coaster that allows the rider to be in control.

Co-Owner of the park, Lisa Williford said with all of the attractions in Sevier County, they wanted to bring something unique for people to ride on. The Power Coaster is the right fit.

“This does not require gravity. Each individual cart has its’ own accelerator in there so you get to control the speed and how fast you take that ride,” said Williford.

The Pigeon Forge location is already home to a Laser Coaster and a Tubing Hill that is 500 feet in length with a 70-foot drop. Williford said they aren’t stopping there, with more to come to the Rowdy Bear Parks in the future.

“We are not only getting ready to build our biggest park yet but it is gonna be in this area. I can’t really disclose the area just yet, but we’re super excited about that. It’s going to carry something VERY different from the other two parks we have, and we also have another major expansion coming to his park in Pigeon Forge,” said Williford.

Wilford said the expansions for the Pigeon Forge Park should come together by the Fall of 2021.

For more information on the Power Coaster and Rowdy Bear Adventure Parks, click here.

