Severe weather affects search for Summer Wells

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Severe weather has caused issues in the search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Harsh terrain and poor cell phone signal has hampered the search, and now the weather is making things worse. Those nearby the search efforts have worries that the weather could impact evidence of where the girl might be.

“The weathers going to be a big impact on the search just washing away any kinds of tracks or stuff like that,” said a community member.

Crews say they plan to search until Summer Wells is found, but on the seventh day of searching, some are losing confidence she will come home safely.

“Definitely hard to keep faith especially when they’ve been gone so long and they’re so young,” said one man.

Over 70 crews have been searching for the missing girl, but severe thunderstorms have changed how they are able to look.

“Due to severe thunderstorms we can’t put our teams in danger to turn around and maximize the situation.” said a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation official.

During a press event Monday, officials asked local residents to once again search their properties for the missing child.

The full timeline of events surrounding the search can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.