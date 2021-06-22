Advertisement

Severe weather affects search for Summer Wells

Harsh terrain and poor cell phone signal has hampered the search, and now the weather is making things worse.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Severe weather has caused issues in the search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Harsh terrain and poor cell phone signal has hampered the search, and now the weather is making things worse. Those nearby the search efforts have worries that the weather could impact evidence of where the girl might be.

“The weathers going to be a big impact on the search just washing away any kinds of tracks or stuff like that,” said a community member.

Crews say they plan to search until Summer Wells is found, but on the seventh day of searching, some are losing confidence she will come home safely.

“Definitely hard to keep faith especially when they’ve been gone so long and they’re so young,” said one man.

Over 70 crews have been searching for the missing girl, but severe thunderstorms have changed how they are able to look.

“Due to severe thunderstorms we can’t put our teams in danger to turn around and maximize the situation.” said a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation official.

During a press event Monday, officials asked local residents to once again search their properties for the missing child.

The full timeline of events surrounding the search can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Tonie Hammonds, 58
East Tenn. man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap boy from yard
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
Jimmy Beaver
Knoxville motorcyclist struck by carjacking suspect dies from injuries

Latest News

Storms and Heavy Rain tonight through Tuesday AM
First Alert in effect for early morning downpours
First Alert: More rain early Tuesday morning
First Alert: More rain early Tuesday morning
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
Tenn. man, 9-month-old daughter killed in Alabama multi-vehicle crash