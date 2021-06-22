Tennessee football players face marijuana charges following traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two University of Tennessee football players face charges of simple possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Saturday, according to UT Police.

According to a report from UT Police, freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter and offensive lineman Amari McNeill were stopped along Cumberland Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Salter was stopped by UTPD for not having tail lights and having a tinted license plate cover, police said. Police reports stated, during the traffic stop, officers saw a bag of marijuana on the ground next to the car.

Salter reportedly admitted to police that he told McNeill to throw it out the window when officers stopped the vehicle.

Both Salter and McNeill were charged with simple possession.

Salter was also charged with simple possession in March. Salter was suspended from team activities following the first incident and had just returned to the team in early June.

Simple possession is a misdemeanor in Tennessee.

