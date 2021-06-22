Vols Baseball fans hopeful for next season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols fans gathered at Corner 16 to watch the Vols Baseball team take on The University of Texas. Fans didn’t get the outcome they hoped for.

Folks who could leave work a little early watching the game at Corner 16 in West Knoxville @wvlt pic.twitter.com/bU9A7nrFET — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) June 22, 2021

Peter Glander chose to look at it as a success.

“Baseball is a very interesting sport. There are lotta games right we can play, a whole Lotta games and there but maybe these boys can go play big-league ball,” said Glander.

Younger Vols fans like Brody Matthews said it inspired them to want to play for the team.

Little Vols- Brody, Brody, and Logan raising the Tennessee flag at the bottom of the 6th @wvlt pic.twitter.com/2kYylbmkMy — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) June 22, 2021

“That loss can be hard for them, but it’s hard for all of us. I think that they made it really far and they can do better and Tony did an amazing job coaching and even hit a grand slam’s and they’ve been doing amazing,” said Matthews.

They’re still hoping to keep key players and Coach Tony Vitello to keep the team looking strong for next year.

