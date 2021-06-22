Advertisement

Vols Baseball fans hopeful for next season

Vols fans gathered at Corner 16 to watch the Vols Baseball team take on The University of Texas. Fans didn’t get the outcome they hoped for.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols fans gathered at Corner 16 to watch the Vols Baseball team take on The University of Texas. Fans didn’t get the outcome they hoped for.

Peter Glander chose to look at it as a success.

“Baseball is a very interesting sport. There are lotta games right we can play, a whole Lotta games and there but maybe these boys can go play big-league ball,” said Glander.

Younger Vols fans like Brody Matthews said it inspired them to want to play for the team.

“That loss can be hard for them, but it’s hard for all of us. I think that they made it really far and they can do better and Tony did an amazing job coaching and even hit a grand slam’s and they’ve been doing amazing,” said Matthews.

They’re still hoping to keep key players and Coach Tony Vitello to keep the team looking strong for next year.

