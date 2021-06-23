19-year-old ETSU student donates $2K to search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old East Tennessee State Student donated $2,000 to the Church Hill Search and Rescue for any credible tip that comes in regarding missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Trevor Lee said as time continues to pass without answers on the child’s whereabouts, the situation becomes more worrisome. Lee, who works in childcare during summer break, said he made the donation because he wanted to play his part and, “hopefully get those answers for everybody.”

“When Summer went missing it quickly caught my eye especially being in our community and having seen the other tragedies that have happened to children in the past couple years in our region,” Trevor Lee said.

Lee said the money came from his personal savings account and he felt compelled to make the donation to help in the continued search for Summer.

“I feel like this is what needs to be done to hopefully get answers for Summer,” Lee said. “And I just hope that anybody out there that has any information or source that this will help bring them forward and get Summer home safely. Because I feel like that’s the goal for everybody in this community.”

Lee said he plans to take the donation to the Church Hill Rescue Squad Wednesday evening and hopes the money will help uncover answers.

