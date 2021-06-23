Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
First-ever Buc-ee’s “Big Store” coming to Sevierville
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. that has been annotated by experts at the...
Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another
A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: 6-year-old wounded by stray bullet in Texas home’s garage; cries heard on video
Dolly Parton invites former Dollywood performer to join Grand Ole Opry
Dolly Parton invites former Dollywood performer to join Grand Ole Opry
A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: Sound of child getting shot by stray bullet caught on video
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation