Dolly Parton invites former Dollywood performer to join Grand Ole Opry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton delivered life-changing news to a former Dollywood performer.

Carly Pearce, who got her start at 16-years-old in Dollywood, thought she was being interviewed for a promotion about the theme park. Carly Pearce was in the Country Crossroads show during the regular season and Christmas in the Smokies for the Christmas festival.

The singer was talking about her earliest Dollywood memory when the country music legend herself walk into the room.

“We set this up so I could walk in on you ‘cause I wanted to surprise you,” Parton said.

Parton went on to reveal that Pearce had been on the Grand Ole Opry stage 80 times.

“How do you do that, like 80 times?” Parton said.

Pearce responded saying she was, “just trying to follow in your [Dolly’s] footsteps.”

“Well, I came here today to tell you you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said

Pearce was overcome with emotion and kneeled down in tears at the news.

“Dreams come true… sometimes even better than you dare to dream I couldn’t be more happy or honored the be the newest member,” Pearce posted on Twitter.

June 23, 2021

Pearce will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on August 3.

