Advertisement

Dolly Parton invites former Dollywood performer to join Grand Ole Opry

Pearce will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on August 3.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton delivered life-changing news to a former Dollywood performer.

Carly Pearce, who got her start at 16-years-old in Dollywood, thought she was being interviewed for a promotion about the theme park. Carly Pearce was in the Country Crossroads show during the regular season and Christmas in the Smokies for the Christmas festival.

The singer was talking about her earliest Dollywood memory when the country music legend herself walk into the room.

“We set this up so I could walk in on you ‘cause I wanted to surprise you,” Parton said.

Parton went on to reveal that Pearce had been on the Grand Ole Opry stage 80 times.

“How do you do that, like 80 times?” Parton said.

Pearce responded saying she was, “just trying to follow in your [Dolly’s] footsteps.”

“Well, I came here today to tell you you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said

Pearce was overcome with emotion and kneeled down in tears at the news.

“Dreams come true… sometimes even better than you dare to dream I couldn’t be more happy or honored the be the newest member,” Pearce posted on Twitter.

Pearce will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on August 3.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
First-ever Buc-ee’s “Big Store” coming to Sevierville
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged

Latest News

Tennessee Valley Fair Returns
Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Vol's coach Rick Barnes signed Olivier Robinson Nkamhoua, a 6'8&amp;quot; power forward...
Vols to Visit Longhorns for Big 12/SEC Challenge
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it has received many questions from residents...
TWRA urging people to ‘leave turtles alone’
Jomma Saleh, 29
Police locate Knoxville man missing since May