Driver escapes before car bursts into flames on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not something you see every day -- a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on I-240.

Memphis Fire Department rushed to the scene Wednesday morning heading westbound near Walnut Grove to put the fire out.

According to the WMC Action News 5 traffic team, the driver was able to safely get out of the car and wait for emergency crews before the flames began to rage.

Heavy smoke coming from the vehicle could cause low visibility for drivers in the area.

