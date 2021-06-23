Advertisement

Former Cocke Co. corrections officer accused of conspiring to harm inmate

Tyree was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one count of official misconduct, and one count of official oppression.
Joseph Tyree, 24
Joseph Tyree, 24(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a former Cocke County corrections office was indicted after being accused of conspiring to harm an inmate.

According to the TBI, an investigation into Joseph Tyree, 24, began in December 2020. During the investigation, TBI agents determined Tyree allegedly conspired to have a male inmate assaulted while serving as a corrections officer for the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 3, 2020, several inmates reportedly carried out Tyree’s request and caused bodily harm to another inmate, reports stated.

Tyree was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one count of official misconduct, and one count of official oppression. Tyree was arrested and booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $15,000 bond, according to TBI.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
First-ever Buc-ee’s “Big Store” coming to Sevierville
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged

Latest News

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
19-year-old ETSU student donates $2K to search for Summer Wells
Investigators spoke with drivers who travel through the area often to see if they noticed...
Investigators conduct roadblock in Beech Creek area during search for Summer Wells
A woman was arrested after a months-long investigation led to the seizure of 44 neglected dogs,...
Tennessee woman arrested after more than 40 neglected dogs rescued
The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 6