Former Cocke Co. corrections officer accused of conspiring to harm inmate

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a former Cocke County corrections office was indicted after being accused of conspiring to harm an inmate.

According to the TBI, an investigation into Joseph Tyree, 24, began in December 2020. During the investigation, TBI agents determined Tyree allegedly conspired to have a male inmate assaulted while serving as a corrections officer for the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 3, 2020, several inmates reportedly carried out Tyree’s request and caused bodily harm to another inmate, reports stated.

Tyree was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one count of official misconduct, and one count of official oppression. Tyree was arrested and booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $15,000 bond, according to TBI.

