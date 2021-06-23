Advertisement

Grandmother: Boy injured on Branson coaster might lose legs

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is investigating.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - The grandmother of an 11-year-old boy from Tennessee who was injured on a roller coaster in Missouri says doctors are concerned they might not be able to save his legs.

Shelandra Ford is with Aalondo Perry at a Missouri hospital. He was hurt in Branson on Sunday. Ford told WREG-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, that her grandson is visually impaired.

She says he fell when he tried to get off The Branson Coaster and was trapped under the ride’s rails for 1 1/2 hours. Ford says her grandson’s legs and one arm were crushed.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is investigating.

