Investigators conduct roadblock in Beech Creek area during search for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells entered its eighth day Wednesday.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced authorities conducted a roadblock canvas Tuesday evening in the Beech Creek area.

Investigators spoke with drivers who travel through the area often to see if they noticed anything out of the ordinary on the day Summer went missing.

Officials urged residents in the area to once again check barns, crawl spaces, and other places a child could hide. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office announced it would send officers to the home of anyone who is not physically able to search those spaces. Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call 423-272-7121.

Anyone with information on Summer’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

