Just like medical checkup, home products need checkups, too

Consumer Product Safety Commission has released a list of home products that should be checked annually
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released a list of home products it is urging people to check annually.

Nursery products should come with a registration card, CPSC recommends consumers fill it out or register products on the company’s website, this allows a company to contact the consumer in case of a recall.

Toys must have age labels if the toy is a choking hazard for children under three years old. The CPSC suggests families with older and younger children keep the older children’s’ toys away from the younger kids.

Child art supplies should be labelled “CONFORMS TO ASTM D-4236″ to prove the product is safe from toxic ingredients.

When children are outside riding their bikes, the CPSC said to look for the label stating the helmet meets CPSC federal safety standards to reduce the risk of a brain injury in case of a fall.

Children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant or tight fitting to protect children from being burned. If it’s not, it must have a tag saying it’s not flame resistant. The CPSC reports loose fitting sleepwear is more likely to catch fire.

The CPSC said to look at the underside of small carpets and rugs, if they don’t meet the standards they should have the flammable warning, “FLAMMABLE (FAILS U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE STANDARD FF 2-70): SHOULD NOT BE USED NEAR SOURCES OF IGNITION.”

Check hair dryers for an immersion protection device that are required to protect consumers from shock or electrocutions. Extension cords should be listed by a nationally recognized testing lab such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Intertek (ETL) or CSA Group Testing and Certification Inc. Unlisted or counterfeit extension cords can cause a fire or shock, according to the CPSC.

Ahead of the Fourth of July, people buying fireworks should read the warning labels to be sure they are being using properly and consumers understand the risk.

Report products that do not meet safety standards to the Consumer Product Safety Commission

