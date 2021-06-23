Keeping your pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the firework displays are a highlight for many people’s 4th of July celebrations, they can be huge stressors for our pets. The loud noises and bright flashes can terrify our four-legged friends, resulting in extreme and sometimes dangerous escape attempts from homes.

Camp Bow Wow, the largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, has offered a list of tips for pet parents to keep their pups safe during 4th of July celebrations:

Keep Pets in Safe and Familiar Areas: Don’t take your dog to an event in a new location, or to any firework shows. The crowds, noise, and darkness can cause a dog to panic and could lead to a pet injuring themselves trying to escape an unfamiliar situation. Even in familiar settings, it may be a good idea to remove outdoor access for your dog during the peak firework times – dogs who might venture out to a yard could panic and try to climb or jump a fence to escape.

Make Sure Your Dog Is Wearing Tags and a Collar: If your pet is lost or runs away, bring and be able to provide information that will help others find them. The easiest way to make sure your pet can find their way back to you is to make sure they have proper identification tags on their collar, and make sure your dog is microchipped. Both of these can help others identify your pet and return them safely to you if they escape while anxious during the holiday celebrations.

Exercise Your Dog Early in the Day: Give your dog plenty of time to exercise through the day on the 4th of July. A dog that has been well-exercised is less likely to experience as much stress. Use different forms of exercise that your dog enjoys, such as a walk, game of fetch or tug, training session or scavenger hunt to help your dog burn off extra energy before fireworks start in the evening.

Put Your Dog In The Quietest Part of Your House: Create a safe spot for your dog to hang out during popular firework times. To make the space extra cozy for your pet you can set up a sound machine or play calming music from Create a safe spot for your dog to hang out during popular firework times. To make the space extra cozy for your pet you can set up a sound machine or play calming music from one of these pet-dedicated Spotify playlists to help muffle the sound of fireworks in your neighborhood. It is also a good idea to close your blinds and drapes to help with the noise, but also to block out the flashing lights from firework displays in the area.

Talk to Your Vet About Calming Aids: Some dogs may benefit from some calming aids that are readily available for pet parents, but it is important to talk to your vet before introducing any new medications to your dog. Some alternatives to medicine is a thunder shirt, or anxiety wrap to help your pet feel more secure during the fireworks shows.