Knoxville’s Ninth Annual Interfaith Pride Service to represent 12 different faith traditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Ninth Annual Interfaith Pride Service will be held June 27 at 3 p.m. Twelve different faith traditions including “all genders, stages, ages and roles” will be represented in the service entitled “Our beautiful puzzle of creation”.

The service, featuring “prayers, blessings, music, readings, reflections, a call to action, and a supportive message from Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon,” will be streamed on Facebook. There will also be short interviews played during the ceremony of people who were raised in homophobic churches and how they have transformed to being “out and proud” members of faith.

The ceremony will also feature music from the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus and Drag Queen Story Time.

You can click here to learn more about the event and the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalists Church.

