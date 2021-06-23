KPD asking for public’s help locating missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to KPD, Zerik Wade, 17, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on June 6. He is known to frequent South Knoxville, the quarry and Meadow Oaks Lane.

If you know where Zerik is, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or submit tips through the mobile app.

