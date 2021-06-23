Advertisement

KPD asking for public’s help locating missing teen

He is known to frequent South Knoxville, the quarry and Meadow Oaks Lane.
According to KPD, Zerik Wade, 17, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on June 6.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to KPD, Zerik Wade, 17, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on June 6. He is known to frequent South Knoxville, the quarry and Meadow Oaks Lane.

If you know where Zerik is, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or submit tips through the mobile app.

