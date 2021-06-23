Maryville lumberjack preparing for national competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- World class lumberjacks all over the country are preparing for a thrilling ax and sawing competition to see who is the best. One competitor is from Maryville.

Lumberjack Adam Lethco has been a professional lumberjack for more than a decade. Once again this year, he’s participating in the Stihl Timbersports.

The competition was cancelled last year due to Covid, but is back up and running. Now he’s waiting to see if he’ll be able to participate in the U-S Championship. He’s already done his preliminary and waiting to see if his time was fast enough to make the cut.

For him working with wood is something he’s grown up doing.

“I’m one of those kids that grew up, boy scouts you know you had a hatchet or an axe and they taught you how to use it there and this just took everything to a new level. No bad tree climber for most of my life,” said Lethco. “Being a smaller guy in the series, perfection is kind of my goal. Smaller details mean more to me.”

The championships will be held next month, the qualifying competitions are still going on. Lethco has been a part of it before and hopes to make the cut this year.

You may have seen Lethco performing at the Lumberjack Feud in Pigeon Forge where he’s been a member of the cast in the past.

