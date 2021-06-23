Memphis man charged with statutory rape of teen he met on SnapChat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of having sex with a teen that he met on social media.

Oliver Duckworth, 48, is charged with aggravated statutory rape.

According to the affidavit, a mother reported to Memphis police that her 16-year-old daughter told her she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Duckworth. The mother was notified previously by Memphis police January 10 that her daughter was in an altercation with Duckworth at his home.

When the teen’s mother questioned her about Duckworth, the teen told her mother that she met Duckworth on SnapChat around November 2020. The teen said Duckworth pretended to be a music producer and provided an Uber ride for her to travel to his home to record music. Once at his home, the teen said they engaged in sexual intercourse and they began to have sex daily at his house.

The victim says she advised Duckworth of her age. In the messages observed by investigators, the teen told Duckworth she was 16 years old.

