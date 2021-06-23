Advertisement

Missing trail signs reported at Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area

The five missing signs help direct visitors to popular points of interest and negatively impact visitor experience when removed.
Stolen trail signs from the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area
Stolen trail signs from the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area(Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, five of their large trail signs from the Blue Heron Overlook Road area were stolen.

The post says the discovery was made by employees on June 16th. They believe the theft could have happened on, or near that date.

Informational signs, such as the ones stolen, direct visitors to popular points of interest and negatively impact visitor experience when removed, according to the Facebook post.

Big South Fork NRRA is seeking the recovery of five large trail signs stolen from the Blue Heron area of the park on, or...

Posted by Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area on Monday, June 21, 2021

“These signs are critical in providing important directional information in an area where cell reception is often unreliable,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas. “Visitors depend on these signs for ensuring a safe and enjoyable park experience. Anyone with knowledge of the signs’ location is asked to return them to the Park Headquarters Building, no questions asked.”

According to the park, the signs are valued at more than $1000 making this a felony level violation of 18 USC 641, and the park is reaching out to the community to assist us in finding the person or people responsible for this crime and to have them returned.

Visitors are reminded that whoever receives, conceals, or retains the stolen property can also be charged alongside the individual who took the signs.

Park Rangers have recovered fingerprints that were left at the scene of the crime, as well as video footage from the area.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is encouraged to contact the NPS at 423-223-4330, or leave a confidential message on the Resource Protection Tip Line at 423-569-7301. The 24-hour tip line allows callers to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
First-ever Buc-ee’s “Big Store” coming to Sevierville
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged

Latest News

UT Baseball hosts meet and greet this week
Vols Baseball team hosts Fan Appreciation Day
Knoxville’s Ninth Annual Interfaith Pride Service to represent 12 different faith traditions
According to KPD, Zerik Wade, 17, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on June 6.
KPD asking for public’s help locating missing teen
Every year on July 4, many pet owners go through the stress of their dog running away because...
Keeping your pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations