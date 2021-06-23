Missing trail signs reported at Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, five of their large trail signs from the Blue Heron Overlook Road area were stolen.

The post says the discovery was made by employees on June 16th. They believe the theft could have happened on, or near that date.

Informational signs, such as the ones stolen, direct visitors to popular points of interest and negatively impact visitor experience when removed, according to the Facebook post.

Big South Fork NRRA is seeking the recovery of five large trail signs stolen from the Blue Heron area of the park on, or... Posted by Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area on Monday, June 21, 2021

“These signs are critical in providing important directional information in an area where cell reception is often unreliable,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas. “Visitors depend on these signs for ensuring a safe and enjoyable park experience. Anyone with knowledge of the signs’ location is asked to return them to the Park Headquarters Building, no questions asked.”

According to the park, the signs are valued at more than $1000 making this a felony level violation of 18 USC 641, and the park is reaching out to the community to assist us in finding the person or people responsible for this crime and to have them returned.

Visitors are reminded that whoever receives, conceals, or retains the stolen property can also be charged alongside the individual who took the signs.

Park Rangers have recovered fingerprints that were left at the scene of the crime, as well as video footage from the area.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is encouraged to contact the NPS at 423-223-4330, or leave a confidential message on the Resource Protection Tip Line at 423-569-7301. The 24-hour tip line allows callers to remain anonymous.

