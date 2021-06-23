More bike sales leading to more head injuries, experts warn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Increased bicycle sales during the pandemic means more children have been active outdoors, but East Tennessee Children’s Hospital safety expert Lexi Keiser said it is also leading to more head injuries.

“We’re seeing so many traumatic brain injuries and broken bones and biking,” said Keiser. “I think the pandemic pushed us outside, and everyone got bikes.”

Keiser said the most important accessory for a bike is a helmet. She compared the thickness of a skull to a kitchen plate.

“This is what we tell our youngsters when we throw it down on the floor, what happens when it shatters, the same thing’s gonna happen to their skull,” said Keiser. “Even riding, two miles an hour on a bicycle. So we want them to understand how important is to wear a helmet, every time they get on a bicycle. We fix broken bones all day long, we can set casts, but we can’t fix a brain injury, we can’t fix something that happens with your child’s brain, and think that’s for the rest of their life. You want to be able to function for the rest of your life, we need you to wear this helmet and protect yourself and protect your brain.”

Keiser said it’s not just bikes. If it has wheels, the best bet is to wear a helmet.

