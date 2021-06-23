Nearing 90° again by the weekend with more rain on tap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you just loving those dry and mild conditions? Mild-enough weather sticks around tonight but we’re noticeably warmer by Thursday and Friday afternoons. There’s not a whole lot of rain this coming weekend, but that begins to change next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More sunshine for Wednesday evening - plus the end to the really mild spell post-cold front. We’re not quite as crisp Thursday morning, only in the lower 60s as opposed to the low-to-mid 50s. There’s not much fog on Thursday morning, and not much cloud-cover, either. From there, it’s a quick trip to 80 degrees, as we eventually top out at 87. There’s no real risk of rain, but it’s warmer!

Friday has only a slim shot at showers, since the humidity and temperatures are both climbing. The best chance of rain is way up high in the national park, where some ‘lift’ could get showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

The start to the weekend is just plain ‘ol toasty! I think we hit 90 throughout the Tennessee River Valley by late afternoon, but those at higher elevations remain in the low-to-mid 80s. The best pockets of rain locally are very light, and mostly confined to the south Valley.

Sunday’s rain chances may appear better on the 8-day forecast. While the chance is better, the rain that does fall should be really light.

