One dead following West Knoxville shooting

Investigators said there are no suspects in custody at this time.
According to KPD, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m.
According to KPD, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call that had been disconnected.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment overnight.

According to KPD, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call that had been disconnected.

While officers were headed to the scene, dispatch received a second call in regards to a gunshot victim at 603 Longview Road, according to reports.

Police on the scene said they located an open apartment door and found a man inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages.

Investigators said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

