Pigeon Forge crime museum dedicates exhibit to messages of kindness and respect

Smile, share, stop the bullying! All messages of kindness on the wall in the Alcatraz East Crime Museum educational room.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve heard messages to “be kind” over the past year and now Alcatraz East Crime Museum has an entire room dedicated to reminding us of how important it is to be kind and respect each other.

Smile, share, stop the bullying are all messages of kindness on the wall in the Alcatraz East Crime Museum educational room.

“Anti-bullying, respect, as you can see when you scan through the room, we have lots of different visuals and activities that we incorporate into our lessons with kids to teach them the importance of being respectful and anti-bullying,” said Summer Blalock.

While this museum is all based around a life of crime, they also see themselves as educational, hoping to stop bad behavior before it even begins.

“We really learned and having a museum that is based on crime is that as we have school groups coming in and things like that. The teachers actually come back to us a lot and thank us for what the museum has opened the eyes of the children,” said Blalock. “Teaching them at a very young, how to be respectful and how to be a good citizen. That way they don’t find themselves in the crime museum for something that they’ve done.”

The museum worked with the National Crime Prevention Council and National Center of Missing & Exploited Children to bring positive messaging into the new space. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, around 20% of students 12-18 experience bullying nationwide. With internet bullying prominent in both adults and children, the space pairs well with the museum’s internet safety questions located throughout the museum.

