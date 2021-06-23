Advertisement

Survey: 70 percent of social media responders would not quit for less than $10,000

A survey from the Reboot Foundation found that social media users would not quit for less than $10,000
(Madeline Cuddihy)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A survey from the Reboot Foundation highlights how hard it is to get people to quit social media. The foundation is an organization aimed at conducting research about critical thinking, misinformation and media habits.

The study found that 1 in 5 respondents would require $1 million to say goodbye to social media, and 70 percent of those who took the survey said they would not stop using their platform of choice for less than $10,000.

An additional 40 percent of respondents said they would give up cars, televisions and even pets before dropping their accounts.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Rose Marie Bly
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Tonie Hammonds, 58
East Tenn. man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap boy from yard
Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
First-ever Buc-ee’s “Big Store” coming to Sevierville

Latest News

Preston Isbell-Pulliam
Teen missing out of Kingsport
Sunny and cool Wednesday
Cooler trend continues but not for long
Crisp Tuesday night but warming again soon
Crisp Tuesday night but warming again soon
Trey smith standing with a young fan with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.
Trey Smith comes back to Knoxville to help give away shoes to children in the community