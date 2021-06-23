Teen missing out of Kingsport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Kingsport teen was reported missing Saturday, June 19 to the Kingsport Police Department. Preston Isbell-Pulliam, 16, was last seen on the 200 block of Compton Terrace in Kingsport, a release from the KPD said.

Isbell-Pulliam was last seen wearing a blue Champion shirt, black athletic shorts and black Nike shoes, the release said. He may have also been carrying a backpack, according to KPD officials. “While foul play is not suspected at this time, every possible effort is being made to locate him,” the release said.

Those with information are asked to call KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

