Tennessee experiencing fireworks shortage ahead of Fourth of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans may have a hard time stocking up for their Fourth of July celebrations this year.

Tennessee is among the many states across the country experiencing a firework shortage.

Supply and transportation problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the nationwide shortage. The firework industry predicts the product supply will be down nearly 30 percent in 2021.

Business owners say it can take up to 10 weeks to receive a shipment of products. They say large retailers like Amazon and Walmart are being prioritized over local small businesses.

Firework store owners urge customers to shop early this year to avoid empty shelves. Lesser expensive products like sparklers have the least supply available.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.