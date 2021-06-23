Advertisement

Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup

Additional concerts will be announced at a later date.
Tennessee Valley Fair Returns
Tennessee Valley Fair Returns
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley fair announced the first round of entertainers for its 2021 concert series.

The lineup includes:

Friday, September 10 – Jon Langston

Sunday, September 12 – John Anderson

Tuesday, September 14 – Riley GreenFriday, September 17 – En Vogue

Saturday, September 18 – Prince: The Purple Xperience

Sunday, September 19 – Joe Nichols

Tickets go on sale online Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m

The 101st Tennessee Valley Fair will take place September 10-19 at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.

Additional concerts will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father
Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
First-ever Buc-ee’s “Big Store” coming to Sevierville
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The children are unable to tell police any information regarding their names, ages or where...
Non-verbal children found alone at Sevierville resort; Mother could be charged

Latest News

Vol's coach Rick Barnes signed Olivier Robinson Nkamhoua, a 6'8&amp;quot; power forward...
Vols to Visit Longhorns for Big 12/SEC Challenge
Carly Pearce will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on August 3.
Dolly Parton invites former Dollywood performer to join Grand Ole Opry
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it has received many questions from residents...
TWRA urging people to ‘leave turtles alone’
Jomma Saleh, 29
Police locate Knoxville man missing since May