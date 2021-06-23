Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup
Additional concerts will be announced at a later date.
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley fair announced the first round of entertainers for its 2021 concert series.
The lineup includes:
Friday, September 10 – Jon Langston
Sunday, September 12 – John Anderson
Tuesday, September 14 – Riley GreenFriday, September 17 – En Vogue
Saturday, September 18 – Prince: The Purple Xperience
Sunday, September 19 – Joe Nichols
Tickets go on sale online Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m
The 101st Tennessee Valley Fair will take place September 10-19 at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.
