Tennessee Valley Fair announces concert lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley fair announced the first round of entertainers for its 2021 concert series.

The lineup includes:

Friday, September 10 – Jon Langston

Sunday, September 12 – John Anderson

Tuesday, September 14 – Riley GreenFriday, September 17 – En Vogue

Saturday, September 18 – Prince: The Purple Xperience

Sunday, September 19 – Joe Nichols

Tickets go on sale online Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m

The 101st Tennessee Valley Fair will take place September 10-19 at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.

Additional concerts will be announced at a later date.

