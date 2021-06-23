Advertisement

Trey Smith comes back to Knoxville to help give away shoes to children in the community

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Offensive Lineman teaming up with United Healthcare to pass out new sneakers
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, many made their way to Victor Ashe Park in Knoxville for a chance to meet former Tennessee Football All-American Trey Smith.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Offensive Lineman came back to Knoxville helping to bring smiles to kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

Smith teamed up with the mentorship program and United Health care to give away new shoes and socks.

“It’s important like today, to focus on the youth. The youth are our future. Anything we can do to impact our future in a more positive fashion, we need to do that,” says Smith.

Smith spent most of his time taking pictures and signing autographs with fans like Timothy Eldreth.

Eldreth says he admires Smith for coming out and spending time with the community.

“It’s definitely cool cause I’ve met Tennessee players before, but like he’s different. It’s because a lot of them go big and they leave. They don’t come home cause they’re ‘like oh I made all this money, I can just stay out here.’ It’s so special I think that he’s come back ,and is willing to serve his original community the one that helped him get to that level,” shared Eldreth.

United Healthcare managed to give away nearly 55 pairs of shoes.

Smith likes the idea that United Healthcare wanted to give the shoes away in hopes to motivate kids to get back outside and to exercise.

“It’s really cool to be able to give back. For me, its’ something so simple like i’m just playing football, but with these kids it could mean so much. It’s really cool to sit back and meet with different families and things of that nature and just be able to help out,” says Smith.

Smith says he hopes to help the community in other future events.

