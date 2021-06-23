Advertisement

TWRA urging people to ‘leave turtles alone’

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it has received many questions from residents across the state about turtles wandering around on people’s property.

According to TWRA, if a person sees a turtle on their property, the best thing to do is leave it alone.

Wildlife officials said there a good chance the turtle is female and looking for a place to lay her eggs. The turtle will look for a particular spot by sniffing and rubbing her face in the soil. When the turtle finds her desired spot, she will start digging a hole and lat a clutch of eggs.

The number of eggs, color and shape will depend on the species of the turtle, TWRA said. After the turtle has finished laying her eggs, she will cover the eggs with soil and mound it up.

TWRA officials said the female will then leave the nest. She will not return to watch it or to see the babies hatch.

People are urged to not disturb the nest or let their dog dig up the eggs. Turtle embryos are very fragile and can be killed if handled, TWRA reported. Depending on the species that laid the eggs, it will take anywhere from 50-120 days for the eggs to hatch.

Learn more about turtles in Tennessee here.

