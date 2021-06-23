UT Softball Co-Head Coach Ralph Weekly Announces Retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball co-head coach Ralph Weekly announced his retirement Wednesday, after a decorated 35-year coaching career highlighted by 20 years at the helm of the Lady Vols program.

“I have worked every day since I entered the military at age 17,” Ralph Weekly said. “I have had a fulfilling life as a father, husband, student, soldier, special agent, teacher and coach. In every endeavor, I have been surrounded by amazing people whose talents allowed me to succeed and made me a better person. I thank Joan Cronan for hiring us at Tennessee and allowing Karen and I to mentor and coach hundreds of wonderful young women. I was fortunate to work with many fantastic coaches and administrators, to include the legendary Pat Summitt. I thank every player I ever coached for their commitment to excellence on and off the playing field. Each player, male or female, has a place in my heart. I will always be a VFL and cherish the memories I made at each stop. Most of all, I thank my family for their support, patience and counsel. Karen is the smartest person I have ever known. I know she will make Tennessee softball even greater and continue our quest for a national championship.”

Karen Weekly will assume all head coaching responsibilities after leading the program alongside her husband for the last 20 years. She has agreed to a contract extension through June of 2025.

Tennessee Athletics looks forward to recognizing and celebrating Ralph Weekly during the Lady Vols’ 2022 softball season.

“First, I’d like to acknowledge the extraordinary tenure and legacy of Ralph Weekly,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “He and Karen have built Tennessee softball into one of the top programs in all of college softball. Ralph has given his all for Tennessee for more than two decades, and he certainly elevated the stature of our program in every facet during that span.”

